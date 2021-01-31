Israeli university’s first-ever honorary doctorate goes to former Ambassador David Friedman

US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, speaks during a visit in the Jewish settlement of Efrat, in Gush Etzion, Feb. 20, 2020. (Flash90/Gershon Elinson)

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador David Friedman says he’s “deeply honored’ by the award, calling Ariel a “world-class academic institution that serves students of all faiths and nationalities.”



By JNS via Israel Hayom

Israel’s Ariel University announced on Sunday that it will award its first honorary doctorate to outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman “in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the diplomatic international relations between the USA and Israel.”

Ariel University President professor Yehuda Danon said, “Ambassador Friedman and the American government’s acknowledgment that research and discovery benefit all people, regardless of location, faith or practice will allow researchers from Ariel University and their colleagues in the USA the opportunity to focus on their important scientific work and continue to strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two countries.”

Friedman said in response to the announcement that he was “deeply honored to be the first recipient of an honorary doctorate from Ariel University, a world-class academic institution that serves students of all faiths and nationalities. Ariel brings a future of peaceful coexistence right to the here and now.”