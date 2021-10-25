Security council says safe for Israelis to travel to Morocco, lifts 10-year warning

Israel and Bahrain sign agreement to recognize each other's vaccination certificates (Credit: Health Ministry)

By World Israel News Staff

A more than 10-year travel warning against Israelis going to Morocco was canceled on Monday, the National Security Council (NSC) announced.

Israel and Morocco announced that they had normalized relations last year, shortly after the historic Abraham Accords peace agreements had been signed by Israel with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The NSC said that its staff made the decision after carefully assessing the security situation and deeming that the estimated level of threat in Morocco for Israelis had decreased. Nonetheless, the council did recommend that travelers “exercise increased vigilance” while visiting the country.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced that Israel and Bahrain had signed an agreement to recognize each other’s vaccination certificates and Green Passes, making travel between the two countries easier.

The announcement came one day after Israel signed a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Horowitz and his Bahraini counterpart agreed to continue cooperation on a number of related issues, including the sharing of COVID data and best practices.

“We continue to build more and more bridges of health between Israel and the world,” Horowitz said.