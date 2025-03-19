Israel’s air campaign in Gaza is ‘unacceptable,’ says European Union

European Union foreign affairs chief slams Israel’s decision to renew war on Hamas, calling the move ‘unacceptable.’

By World Israel News Staff

The European Union condemned Israel’s air campaign against Hamas this week, calling the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip “unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, the EU’s new foreign policy chief, former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, spoke with reporters regarding Israel’s new military campaign in the Gaza Strip, and her conversation with Israel’s foreign minister on Tuesday.

“Yesterday I also talked to Foreign Minister Sa’ar,” Kallas said, telling reporters she emphasized in her conversation with the Israeli minister that “what is happening, why are you doing this. And I mean, also conveying the message that this is unacceptable.”

Citing figures provided by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry that over 400 people died in Israeli airstrikes Tuesday, Kallas had lamented in her talk with Sa’ar the “loss of civilian lives.”

Kallas called for international pressure on Israel to end its military operations in the Gaza Strip, adding she plans to travel to Egypt next Sunday for talks with leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) rejected Kallas’ criticisms, saying Israel had “no alternative” to military action against Hamas.

“[I] updated E.U. High Rep. for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas

on Israel’s operation against Hamas in Gaza,” Sa’ar announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Israel agreed to U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposals to extend the temporary ceasefire, which Hamas twice rejected. Without the release of our hostages, Israel has no alternative but resuming military operations.”

“Israel is only targeting terror targets and is doing its utmost to minimize civilian casualties. We will not compromise on our war objectives!”

Taking to X/Twitter Tuesday, Kallas demanded that Israel not only terminate its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but also supply electricity to Gaza and resume the flow of aid.

“The EU deplores the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza and the deaths of civilians, including children, in Israeli airstrikes. Israel must end its military operations and resume entry of humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza.”

“Hamas must release all hostages immediately. Palestinians and Israelis have suffered immensely over the past year and a half.”

“The resumption of negotiations and progress towards the second phase is the only way forward.”