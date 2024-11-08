Israel’s Foreign Ministry has made contact with all Israelis targeted in the Amsterdam progrom

Earlier, Amsterdam police reported they were investigating a potential hostage situation in the case of the three then-missing Israelis.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says it has made contact with all of the Israelis targeted in the Amsterdam progrom on Thursday night.

The Ministry’s situation room and Israel’s embassy in Amsterdam have been working to establish contact with all known victims as well as Israelis visiting the city.

Earlier, Amsterdam police reported they were investigating a potential hostage situation after an anti-Israel mob attacked Israelis following a football game on Thursday evening.

Maariv had also reported that there was at least one attempted kidnapping.

The Dutch police say the riot is under control, and Israelis have been instructed to shelter in place.

At least 57 people have been arrested in connection with the violent attack.

Footage from the attacks shows fans being beaten, chased with knives and dodging vehicles attempting to ram into them.

StandwithUs reports attempted stabbings and assailants throwing victims into a river, with many spitting on Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent rescue and medical planes to the Netherlands.

Netanyahu called on Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and local security forces “to act decisively and swiftly against the rioters and to ensure the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, characterized the violent attack as a “progrom.”

He wrote on X, “These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The Western world needs to wake up now!!”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) described the attacks on Israeli football fans “a new Kristallnacht.”

“Exactly 86 years after Kristallnacht, when Nazis, along with ordinary Germans hunted Jews through the streets of Europe, we see their ideological heirs rampaging through the streets of Amsterdam once again seeking to spill Jewish blood,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“Thousands of Islamists, who are today’s neo-Nazis in ideology and action, in a clearly premeditated and organized fashion, targeted Jews in what feels to many as a loud echo from history.”