Israel’s future a key focus as Harris and Trump square off in historic election

Vice President Kamala Harris, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo)

With a track record of unprecedented support, Donald Trump positions himself as Israel’s defender.

By Jewish Breaking News

Voters head to the polls today to choose between Vice President Kamala Harris, who emerged as the Democratic nominee just three and a half months ago, and former President Donald Trump, who has spent nearly two years campaigning to reclaim the White House.

The path to this historic matchup has been marked by dramatic turns. Trump launched his campaign days after the 2022 midterms, systematically defeating a field of over a dozen Republican challengers.

His campaign gained momentum despite four criminal indictments, making him the first former president to face felony charges.

A near-fatal assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania just before the Republican National Convention in July further galvanized his base.

The race transformed dramatically when President Biden, following a disastrous late June debate performance against Trump, ended his re-election bid and endorsed Harris.

The vice president’s ascension to the nomination sparked an immediate surge in Democratic fundraising and polling numbers.

For Jewish voters, both candidates have emphasized unwavering support for Israel while offering starkly different visions for achieving peace and security in the Middle East.

With a track record of unprecedented support, Donald Trump positions himself as Israel’s defender.

“If we continue down our current path, with four more years of Kamala, Israel will be faced not just with an attack, but with total annihilation,” Trump told the Israeli-American Council in September. “You don’t have a protector. You have a big protector in me.”

Trump also has rejected ceasefire calls in Gaza entirely, framing them as dangerous concessions.

At an August press conference, he criticized Harris’s position:

“From the start, Harris has worked to tie Israel’s hands behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire.”

Instead, Trump advocates for swift military victory, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “Get your victory and get it over with.”

Harris, on the other hand, has taken a more aggressive stance toward Israel.

“I am working to ensure it ends, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom and self-determination,” she said in a call with Jewish leaders during the High Holiday season.

With approximately 75 million early votes already cast, both campaigns have concentrated their final efforts on seven crucial battleground states – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

\Over $2.3 billion has been spent on advertising in these decisive states, reports Fox News.

On Election Eve, both nominees targeted Pennsylvania, the largest prize among swing states with 19 electoral votes.

Harris concluded her campaign with a symbolic rally at Philadelphia’s “Rocky Steps,” while Trump held a massive gathering in Pittsburgh.

The former president then made his final appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, mirroring his closing rallies from 2016 and 2020.

Harris cast her vote early by mail from California, while Trump plans to vote in person in Palm Beach, Florida.

The vice president will await results at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C., while Trump has chosen a convention center in West Palm Beach for his election night headquarters.