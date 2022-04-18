Search

GAME CHANGER: Israel’s new ‘Iron Beam’ laser defense ‘turns tables on terror’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israels-new-iron-beam-laser-defense-turns-tables-on-terror/
Email Print

Israel’s groundbreaking new ‘Iron Beam’ laser air defense system is “capable of firing laser beams that intercept incoming UAVs, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “We are turning the tables on terror.”