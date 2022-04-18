GAME CHANGER: Israel’s new ‘Iron Beam’ laser defense ‘turns tables on terror’

Israel’s groundbreaking new ‘Iron Beam’ laser air defense system is “capable of firing laser beams that intercept incoming UAVs, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “We are turning the tables on terror.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the successful completion of tests on the “Iron Beam” laser air defense system: “We have successfully completed a series of tests on our new ‘Iron Beam’ laser air defense system. This may sound like science-fiction, but it’s real. pic.twitter.com/2qyuCJPIrR — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 14, 2022