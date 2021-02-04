Israel’s next fighter? Boeing F-15EX takes off

“Its unmatched range, price, and best-in-class payload capacity make the F-15EX an attractive choice,” said Boeing’s Lori Schneider.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Boeing announced on Tuesday the successful first flight of its new F-15EX, an advanced fighter jet which the Israeli military is reportedly considering purchasing.

According to Boeing, the 90-minute test flight paved the way for the early delivery of the first two jets to the U.S. Air Force later this quarter.

Taking off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Boeing F-15 Chief Test Pilot Matt Giese checked out the jet’s avionics, advanced systems, and software.

“Today’s successful flight proves the jet’s safety and readiness to join our nation’s fighter fleet,” said Prat Kumar, Boeing vice president and F-15 program manager.

“Our workforce is excited to build a modern fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force. Our customer can feel confident in its decision to invest in this platform that is capable of incorporating the latest advanced battle management systems, sensors, and weapons due to the jet’s digital airframe design and open mission systems architecture,” he said.

The F-15EX carries more weapons than any other fighter in its class, and can launch hypersonic weapons up to 22 feet long and weighing up to 7,000 pounds.

“The F-15EX is the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built, due in large part to its digital backbone,” said Lori Schneider, Boeing F-15EX program manager.

“Its unmatched range, price, and best-in-class payload capacity make the F-15EX an attractive choice for the U.S. Air Force,” she said.

These same features may make the jet an attractive choice for the Israeli Air Force as well.

Though not stealthy, the F-15 can fly faster, further, and with a heavier bomb load than Lockheed Martin’s F-35, possibly granting Israel important tactical advantage as it faces current and future challenges in the Middle East.

Boeing has been marketing to Israel a modified two-seat subvariant of its jet known as the F-15IA.

According to Boeing, the F-15IA provides an impressive combination of power and flight range, potentially enabling the State of Israel to attack targets far beyond the reach of most of the world’s air forces.