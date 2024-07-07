Israel’s president pressures Netanyahu to reach hostage deal with Hamas

‘Absolute majority of Israelis’ support a hostage deal with Hamas, says President Herzog, after Hamas claimed it softened its terms for an agreement.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s president called on the Netanyahu government to reach an agreement with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, after Hamas indicated it had softened its demands for a hostage deal.

In a post to X/Twitter Sunday afternoon, President Isaac Herzog said it was the government’s “obligation” to bring all the captives back to Israel, claiming that an “absolute majority” of Israelis backs reaching a deal with Hamas which would include the hostages’ release in exchange for a ceasefire.

“Nine months since the great tragedy that befell us on October 7th. Nine months since the barbaric attack during which infants, women, men, and elderly were brutally murdered, raped, tortured, and abducted,” Herzog tweeted.

“Our hearts are with the bereaved families, with the physically and mentally injured and their families, and with the hostages who are being held in captivity in Gaza and the families who have been working for months to bring their loved ones home.”

“Our obligation to bring back the hostages is absolute and supreme. We do not forget them for a moment. The people of Israel do not forget them for a moment.”

“In every home and family, in every synagogue, in every community, in every event public and private – we hear from everywhere the concern for the hostages, the prayer and outcry for their speedy return.”

“The entire nation wants their return, and an absolute majority backs a hostage deal. The state’s obligation to bring them back is at the heart of the consensus.”

Herzog posted the comment after Hamas reportedly gave preliminary approval to the latest draft of the hostage deal, relaxing its demands for a permanent ceasefire as a pre-condition only after it was given verbal guarantees that Israel wouldn’t resume the war.

Hamas later indicated, however, that it would not be satisfied with verbal guarantees. “Now we want these guarantees on paper,” a Hamas representative was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, anti-government protesters blocked traffic at dozens of intersections across Israel, demanding the government sign onto a hostage deal with Hamas and agree to snap elections.