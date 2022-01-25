Israel’s president to make first-ever state visit to United Arab Emirates

Visit comes as Emiratis deal with fallout of deadly Houthi drone attack.

By JNS.org

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will make a first-ever state visit to the United Arab Emirates, announced the president’s office on Tuesday.

The visit, which is slated for Jan. 30-31, will include stops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The president will hold meetings with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; vice president, prime minister, defense minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and representatives of the Jewish community.

During his visit, Herzog and his wife, Michal, will also open Israel’s national day at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Herzog said the visit underscores the important foundation that both nations are working on.

“I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region,” he said. “We are a peace-loving nation, and together, we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant and safer world for our children.”

The visit by Herzog comes as the UAE is dealing with the fallout of a deadly Jan. 17 drone attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the terror attack and offered assistance.

Bennett made the first visit by an Israeli premier in December.