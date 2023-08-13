Search

‘IT’S ENOUGH’: Lebanese rally against Iran, Hezbollah for using ‘Christian cover’

This anti-Iran/Hezbollah rally in Kahaleh, Lebanon follows an incident on Thursday where a weapons truck belonging to the terrorist organization flipped over in the village, triggering a shootout between Hezbollah and armed individuals.