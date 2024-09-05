‘It’s like Germany’ – Anti-Israel mob harasses Jews at NYC deli

Anti-Israel mob at Jewish deli in New York (Screenshot/X)

Anti-Israel thugs yelled “all kind of racist things” at Jewish students, who were eating at a kosher restaurant.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Israel mob harassed Jewish students eating at a New York City deli on Wednesday, with the owner of the eatery describing the atmosphere as being ‘Like 1930s Germany’ – UK Jewish family terrified after baby’s documents defaced.

Jewish students from CUNY’s City College and other nearby schools were eating at Mr. Broadway Deli, a kosher restaurant, as part of a gathering organized by Hillel, the largest Jewish campus group in the U.S.

Video from the scene shows masked protesters, wearing keffiyehs, approaching the restaurant’s windows to berate the Jewish students inside.

They chanted antisemitic slogans, according to the Post report.

Bizarrely, the protesters yelled “Back to Brooklyn, out the Middle East,” when the Jewish students in question were physically present in New York, not Israel.

“It was very scary,” Moti Zilber, the owner of Mr. Broadway Deli, told The Post. “It feels like we’re in Germany over here.”

He said that the anti-Israel protesters hurled profanities at patrons and appeared to be brain-washed.

“They yelled all kinds of racist things at the students,” Zilber added. “These were young, violent kids who you can’t even talk to.”

The NYPD confirmed it had received a phone call from the restaurant at 9:30 A.M., but said the crowd had dispersed before officers arrived on scene.

Antisemitic harassment has spiked in New York City following the October 7th terror onslaught.

In a separate incident on he subway on Tuesday, a man targeted a passenger who was wearing a kippah (Jewish skull cap), calling him a “genocider who loves to kill babies.”

The verbal assault continued with the man saying the observant Jew was a “Zionist” and a “fake f–king Jew”

The man also accused the Jewish passenger of enjoying the rape and killing of Palestinians.

Notably, not a single passenger in the crowded subway car came to the defense of the Jewish victim.

“Oct. 7 ripped off the band-aid, unleashing a long-dormant, deep-rooted wave of antisemitism that had been simmering for decades,” Liora Rez, the founder of StopAntisemitism, told The Post.

“Now, emboldened by complacency, these offenders spew their tirades and even issue physical threats against innocent men, women, and children.

“What’s even more alarming is the silence of those who stand by and do nothing,” she added.