'I've had enough': Former Democratic lawmaker defects to Republican party, hints about running for office

Former NY Assemblyman Dov Hikind

"The Democratic party turns its back on its friends, like Israel – the Biden administration, right now, in policy after policy. I'm just tired. I've had enough."

By World Israel News Staff

"It's over, it's finished."

Former New York Assemblyman-turned-activist Dov Hikind announced his defection from the Democratic party on Thursday in a tweet that included his wife, Shani, agreeing wholeheartedly with the decision.

"I have been a lifelong Democrat — my family, my parents. But that's over. That's finished. I have decided to register as a Republican," he said.

"Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has become so radicalized, so radical, run by the radicals, that people who are moderates or conservative Democrats are not welcomed in the Democratic Party, and I've had enough.

"The Democratic party turns its back on its friends, like Israel – the Biden administration, right now, in policy after policy. I'm just tired. I've had enough.

"It took a long, long time, but I am delighted to join the Republican Party," Hikind added. "This is about sending a message — a message to the Biden administration, a message to the Democratic Party. We're losing the American people because you are not representing our values. You are not representing the Democratic Party that my parents were so proud of."

Read 65 senators call to add Israel to US Visa Waiver Program

Hikind's wife chimed in, saying, "I totally feel that this is the right move…This is not a party that represents our values… how we feel about America…"

The video ended with a strong hint that Hikind, who founded Americans Against Antisemitism in 2019 a year after leaving office, will run again.

IT'S OFFICIAL: My wife and I have switched our party affiliation from Democrat to Republican! Ppl have long been asking, "Dov, when are you gonna leave the Democratic Party?" Well, the time has come bc the Dems have turned their back on Jews & Israel, so it's officially done! pic.twitter.com/VAlGaaALDO

— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 20, 2023