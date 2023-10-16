J.K. Rowling shares plight of 12-year-old autistic Hamas hostage and Harry Potter fan

Noya Dan, a 12 year old autistic Israeli, is in captivity in Gaza, held there as a hostage by Hamas, October 16, 2023 (X)

Noya Dan, who is described as a major Harry Potter fan, was kidnapped with four other family members.

By World Israel News Staff

Famed British author J.K. Rowling retweeted a post drawing attention to the distressing situation of Noya Dan, a 12-year-old Israeli girl with autism currently held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, saying

Dan is described as a major fan of Rowling’s iconic “Harry Potter” series.

“For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me,” Rowling wrote in her tweet.

“May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families,” she added.

Hamas is holding 200 hostages in Gaza.

Many celebrities have shared posts showing solidarity with Israel since the war broke out with Hamas’ brutal attack on October 7, including Gal Gadot, Bono, Jamie Lee Curtis, Madonna, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Helen Mirren, Andy Cohen, Deborah Messing, Nina Dobrev, and Amy Schumer.

More than 1,000 celebrities, including Gadot, Michael Douglas, Chris Pine, and Jason Alexander, signed an open letter showing solidarity with Israel, condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions,” it read. “They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.”