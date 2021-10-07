Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to attend Knesset for Abraham Accords Caucus

Former President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As White House advisor to Donald Trump, Kushner was instrumental in brokering the Abraham Accords.

By Donna Rachel Edmunds, World Israel News

Former White House advisor and son-in-law to Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and his wife Ivanka Trump are due to visit the Knesset on Monday, where Kushner will convene the inaugural meeting of the Abraham Accords Caucus.

The lobby group, chaired by Knesset members Ofir Akunis and Ruth Wasserman Lande, is designed to promote the Accords in the Knesset by primarily seeking to strengthen economic ties and promote tourism between the states, among other other objectives.

The group also plans to promote the formulation of “future agreements with other countries,” according to a spokesperson for Wasserman Lande.

Kushner was instrumental in bringing about the Accords, a series of historic peace treaties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Accords with the UAE and Bahrain in a ceremony held at the White House in September 2020, will also be in attendance, as will Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Knesset speaker Mickey Levy.

On Monday evening, Kushner and his wife will also attend the opening The Friedman Centre for Peace through Strength, a non-profit organization founded by the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

The Centre will also work on promoting further peace deals along the lines of the Abraham Accords, and on strengthening ties between Israel and her neighbours in the region.

A grand opening dinner will see former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo honored with an inaugural award, and guests will view the premiere of a five-part documentary on the Accords, produced by Friedman in association with TBN.

Despite the Biden Administration playing down the Accords, which were a crowning achievement of the Trump Administration’s foreign policy, the possibility of Saudi Arabia brokering a similar deal is still being floated.

At an event hosted by Kushner’s institute on the first anniversary of the Accords last month, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Gilad Erdan openly stated the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Accords as part of a regional alliance, and criticized the Palestinian leadership for missing this latest opportunity for peace.