JD Vance – ‘Biden is making it harder for Israel to win war on Hamas’

Ohio senator tapped to be Trump’s running mate blasts Biden’s policies on Israel-Hamas war in his first interview after being named the GOP vice presidential candidate.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, castigated the Biden administration Monday night over its foreign policy decisions, including the White House’s handling of the war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News‘ Sean Hannity Monday, Vance accused Biden of preventing Israel from achieving victory against Hamas, delaying the war.

“Joe Biden has made it harder and harder for Israel to win that war,” Vance told Hannity “What Biden has done is the worst of all possible worlds.”

Vance cited the Abraham Accords during Trump’s last year in office, comparing the 45th president’s Middle East record with that of President Biden.

“Remember when Donald Trump left office? You had real growing peace movements all over the world. The Abraham Accords showed a real promise of unity of the Israelis with some of the Sunni Arab states,” Vance said. “And three years later, it seems like we have a conflict in every part of the world.”

When asked how a second Trump administration would address the Gaza war, Vance said Israel would be encouraged to finish the war “as quickly as possible,” enabling the administration to hammer out a broader Abraham Accords, bringing Saudi Arabia into a normaliziation deal with Israel.

“Number one, you want Israel to get this war over and as quickly as possible because the longer it goes on, the harder their situation becomes. But second, after the war you want to reinvigorate that peace process between Israel, Saudi Arabia, the Jordanians and so forth.”