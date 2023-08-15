WATCH: Jenin terror group says it fired rockets at Jewish communities

The Al-Ayyash Battalion has previously said it fired several rockets at Israeli villages in the area over the past few months.

By JNS

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Ayyash Battalion on Tuesday claimed to have fired another rocket from the Jenin area towards the Jewish community of Shaked in northern Samaria.

The group published video purporting to show the rocket before launch with a note in Arabic attached to it.

A group calling itself the Al-Ayyash Battalion claims to have launched a rocket from the northern West Bank toward the settlement of Shaked. No reports of damage. IDF checking the report. pic.twitter.com/ACbEQ2QJ8v — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 15, 2023

The alleged rocket launch follows others in recent months in Judea and Samaria, including one on July 27 when Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Israeli moshav of Ram-On in the Gilboa region.

Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades earlier claimed that it fired a rocket in response “to the aggression of the occupation and settlers on Al-Aqsa.”

The Al-Ayyash Battalion on July 10 said that it fired two rockets from the Jenin area towards Shaked. The Israel Defense Forces subsequently located two rocket launchers and two makeshift projectiles near the village.

The Al-Ayyash Battalion has previously said it fired several rockets at Israeli villages in the area over the past few months. In late June, the group failed in its attempt to launch another rocket from Jenin towards Ram-On.