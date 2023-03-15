Jerusalem Arab-Israeli gets minor sentence for 3rd attack on ultra-Orthodox men

Former Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev seen at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, August 7, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Besides a shortened prison term, the assailant must pay compensation to three men totalling just over $300.

By World Israel News Staff

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office reached a plea bargain with Mohammed Asila, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, who was accused of attacking four ultra-Orthodox men in December with pepper spray. The victims were on their way to the Western Wall on Shabbat night, Maariv Online reported.

According to the agreement, reached Tuesday, Asila will admit to racially motivated assault and receive 10 months in prison. This is despite the fact that assault is punishable by up to two years in prison, and when inspired by racial motive, the sentence is doubled, the report notes.

The attack took place last December, and since then, Asila has been detained. That time would be deducted from the 10-month term, and therefore, he could be released in just a few months.

This is not the first time that Asila has been convicted of crimes, the report continues. In November 2021, Asila was convicted of assaulting a police officer with an armed weapon, for which he received a 10-month prison sentence.

In 2020, Asila was convicted of assault, and in 2018, of rioting, multiple assaults on a police officer, and more. In that case as well, according to the report, Asila received a 10-month sentence.

Judge Arnon Eitan approved the latest plea deal. Besides the new prison term, Asila was given a small fine of NIS 500 (appr. $137) and ordered to pay compensation of NIS 1,200 ($330) to the haredi men whom he attacked.