Jerusalem Arabs film themselves abusing mentally ill Jewish man July 8, 2023 https://worldisraelnews.com/jerusalem-arabs-film-themselves-abusing-mentally-ill-jewish-man/ Email Print Eight Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem were arrested after they filmed themselves abusing a mentally ill Orthodox Jewish man, police said on Friday. The abusers live-streamed themselves laughing at the man and saying "free Palestine" and calling him "you son of a w****." מברך את משטרת ישראל על מעצר מהיר של שמונה חשודים בהתעללות בחסר ישע,מקווה מאוד שהם יקבלו את העונש הכבד לו הם ראויים. התיעוד שחשף הבוקר העיתונאי יאיר לוי מזעזע את הנפש. לראות צעיר יהודי תשוש נפש עובר התעללות על ידי צעירים ערבים אנטישמיים מזכיר תקופות אפלות בהיסטוריה של העם היהודי. pic.twitter.com/Z95P8sxYOR — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 7, 2023