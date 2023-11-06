Police officer killed in Jerusalem terror attack

Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, the Border Police officer murdered in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, November 6th, 2023. (Courtesy of the family)

Female police officer in critical condition after being stabbed by Arab terrorist from eastern Jerusalem.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Two police officers were wounded, one of them fatally, in a terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem Monday morning.

The attack occurred near the Shalem police station outside Herod’s Gate on the northern side of the Old City of Jerusalem, when an Arab terrorist brandishing a knife stabbed two Border Police officers, before he was shot by other officers stationed in the area.

One officer, a woman in her early 20s, was critically wounded in the attack, while the second officer, a man in his 20s, is listed in light condition.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims before evacuating them to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

The terrorist, who was later identified as a 16-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, was shot and killed during the attack.

“When I arrived at the scene passersby said that there was a terrorist who was neutralized,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Elad Revanseri.

“We provided initial treatment to a woman in her 20s who was seriously injured and a young man who sustained light injuries. They were then transported to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital for further treatment.”

Hospital officials announced late Monday afternoon that the wounded female officer, who was identified as Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, had succumbed to her wounds.