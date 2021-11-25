Jewish cemetery attacked, axe found near broken window

The broken window and the axe found next to it. (Source: Čitaoci N1)

By World Israel News Staff

A building in the Jewish cemetery of Belgrade, Serbia, was attacked on Wednesday and an axe was found next to a broken window, Serbian media reported.

“We were very saddened to see this vandalism at the Jewish Cemetery in Belgrade,” European Jewish Association chair, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, said in a statement.

Margolin took the initiative to write a letter to Serbia’s Internal Affair Ministry, ensuring that an investigation is launched and that the incident is publicly condemned, warning that failing to do so might give antisemites the impression that it is “open season” on Serbia’s Jewish community.

“It is clear that whoever was responsible has no respect for the dead, never mind the living,” Margolin wrote. “We extend our support to our Jewish brothers and sisters in Belgrade and Serbia as a whole, who must be reeling at this attack, and feeling vulnerable.

“I have written to Serbian minister of Internal Affairs asking for a robust response to the attack, as well as a full throated condemnation, lest the anti-Semites that carried out this act believe that it is now open season on Jewish buildings in Serbia,” he concluded.