Jewish community leader stabbed to death in Detroit

By World Israel News Staff

The president of a synagogue and leader in the Detroit Jewish community was brutally murdered outside of her home on Saturday, sparking concerns that her slaying could have been motivated by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Samantha Woll, 40, was Board President of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and a well-known interfaith activist, who often organized events with other religious communities in the city.

According to Detroit police, Woll’s body was discovered by emergency responders, who spotted a trail of blood near her home. She was stabbed to death.

It was unclear who had called paramedics to the scene.

Detroit police Chief James E. White told media that his department had “mobilized many of its resources,” including obtaining help from the FBI, and that solving Woll’s slaying is a top priority.

However, White called on the public not to speculate regarding a possible antisemitic motive for her murder.

“It is important that no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed,” White said. “An update… will be forthcoming.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, both Jewish Democrats, released statements expressing their shock and sadness regarding Woll’s murder.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” said Nessel, who worked with Woll on her election campaign.

“She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

Slotkin wrote on X that she was “heartbroken at this news.”

Detroit Mayor Sam Duggan said that “Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community.”

He added that “this entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death.”