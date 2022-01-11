Jewish groups rally for victims of deadly Bronx fire

A Jewish "Masbia" volunteer distributes hot soup near the scene of the deadly Bronx fire. (Courtesy Masbia)

New York’s Jewish community is rallying for victims and first responders after the city’s deadliest fire in 30 years.

By World Israel News Staff

Seventeen people, including nine children, were killed in the fire that raged through the 19-story building in the Bronx, which was home to a large African immigrant community.

In the hours after the fire, the “Masbia” network of kosher food pantries set up a relief tent near the scene of the tragedy, serving food to survivors and responders.

The organization also teamed up with “Boro Park Shomrim,” the Jewish neighborhood patrol in Brooklyn, to provide emergency supplies, beverages, and snacks.

SAR Academy, the Jewish day school in Riverdale, announced it is raising funds to help the victims.

The UJA (United Jewish Appeal) Federation of New York tweeted, “Our hearts ache for the victims of this horrific tragedy and their loved ones. We’re in touch with government officials and our partner agencies in the Bronx to assist in any way possible.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York released a statement, saying it is in “active discussion about how to best help the victims with this trauma.”

The Jewish organizations offered their support immediately and free of charge.