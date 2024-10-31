Jewish leaders in South Africa blast ANC government’s ‘grandstanding’ with latest move against Israel

The ANC lost its majority in parliament for the first time in South Africa’s post-apartheid democratic history during elections earlier this year.

By The Algemeiner

The South African government this week submitted to the United Nations’ top court its “main case” against Israel accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza, a move that South Africa’s Jewish community lambasted as a demonstration of “grandstanding” rather than actual concern for those killed in the Middle Eastern conflict.

“Undergirding Israel’s genocidal acts is the special intent to commit genocide, a failure by Israel to prevent incitement to genocide, to prevent genocide itself, and its failure to punish those inciting and committing acts of genocide,” the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in a statement about the filing to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

The statement argued that Israel has sought “the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza” with an aim “to depopulate Gaza through mass death and forced displacement of Palestinians.”

In response, Jewish leaders in South Africa slammed the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for having misguided priorities by devoting so many resources to what they described as a wrongheaded case.

“As expected, South Africa has taken the next step in their case against Israel at the ICJ. Their submission has received relatively little attention in South Africa, who punished the ANC at the polls in the recent election for their abysmal record in addressing the country’s dire needs, while spending millions on a lawfare case which has to date failed to save a single life,” Prof. Karen Milner, national chair of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), said in a statement shared with The Algemeiner.

“The ANC’s election campaign largely focused on demonizing Israel, giving them little reward at the polls.”

The ANC lost its majority in parliament for the first time in South Africa’s post-apartheid democratic history during elections earlier this year.

However, it still remained the largest party and retained power at the national level through a coalition.

South Africa’s case at the ICJ “runs counter to [the country’s] foreign relations policy in regard to every other global conflict, where the true South African values of engagement and negotiation are pursued,” Milner continued.

“The fact that South Africa continues to pour resources into this case, rather than engaging in the hard work of peace making, including using their relationship with Hamas to get the hostages released, lays bare the fact that this is simply grandstanding, rather than genuine care for the loss of innocent lives on both sides.”

Hamas, which rules Gaza, launched the ongoing war on Oct. 7 of last year, when the Palestinian terrorist group invaded southern Israel, murdered 1,200 people, wounded thousands more, and kidnapped over 250 hostages in a rampage that became the largest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Leaders of Hamas vowed to carry out similar massacres “again and again” to bring about the Jewish state’s destruction.

Israel responded with a military campaign aimed at freeing the hostages and dismantling Hamas’s military and governing capabilities in neighboring Gaza.

Jerusalem says it has gone to unprecedented lengths to try and avoid civilian casualties, noting its efforts to evacuate areas before it targets them and to warn residents of impending military operations with leaflets, text messages, and other forms of communication.

However, Hamas has in many cases prevented people from leaving, according to the Israeli military.

Another challenge for Israel is Hamas’s widely recognized military strategy of embedding its terrorists within Gaza’s civilian population and commandeering civilian facilities like hospitals, schools, and mosques to store weapons, run operations, and direct attacks.

Nonetheless, the South African government has been one of the harshest critics of the Jewish state since the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7 of last year.

South Africa temporarily withdrew its diplomats from Israel and shuttered its embassy in Tel Aviv shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas pogrom, saying that the Pretoria government was “extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians” in Gaza.

In December, South Africa hosted two Hamas officials who attended a government-sponsored conference in solidarity with the Palestinians.

One of the officials had been sanctioned by the US government for his role with the terrorist organization.

In May, members of South Africa’s Jewish community protested Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor’s call for students and university leaders to intensify the anti-Israel demonstrations that have engulfed college campuses across the US.

Later that month, Ramaphosa led the crowd at an election rally in a chant of “From the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free” — a popular slogan among anti-Israel activists that has been widely interpreted as a genocidal call for the destruction of the Jewish state, which is located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Perhaps most prominently, South Africa has been, since December, pursuing its case at the ICJ accusing Israel of committing “state-led genocide” in its defensive war against Hamas in Gaza.

In January, the ICJ ruled there was “plausibility” to South Africa’s claims that Palestinians had a right to be protected from genocide.

However, the top UN court did not make a determination on the merits of South Africa’s allegations — which Israel and its allies have described as baseless and may take years to get through the judicial process.

Israeli officials have strongly condemned the ICJ proceedings, noting that the Jewish state is targeting terrorists who use civilians as human shields in its military campaign.

Pro-Israel advocates welcomed the ICJ ruling because it did not impose a unilateral ceasefire in Gaza and called for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Rather than declare that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and order the Jewish state to stop its military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, the court issued a more general directive that Israel must make sure it prevents acts of genocide.

On Monday, South Africa filed the bulk of the relevant material to support its allegations. The documents have not been published for the public to review.