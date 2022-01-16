Jewish man beaten, then arrested alongside Arab attacker

“We demand the police execute the law against the attacker,” the victim’s lawyer stated.

By World Israel News Staff

A young Jew who was recently attacked by an Arab in central Jerusalem appealed to police this week to have his attacker arrested and prosecuted, while police maintain the case was handled properly, Hebrew media reported.

An Arab man reportedly cursed a young Jew near the famous Mahane Yehuda market in downtown Jerusalem two weeks ago. He then punched him in the face and continued to beat him until the victim fell to the ground. Police arrived at the scene and questioned both sides.

According to the victim’s lawyer, he was arrested alongside the Arab man who attacked him, despite having been beaten up.

This week, with the help of legal aid organization Honenu, the victim appealed to police.

The police responded that the incident had been handled with determination and due diligence, and that the case remains under investigation.

The victim’s attorney, Haim Bleicher, said, “Unfortunately, the security of Jews is disregarded in the eyes of Islamist activists, many of whom carry out their actions while remaining employed in businesses located in Jerusalem’s city center.

“We demand the police execute the law against the attacker.”

Bleicher said that when police arrived at the scene, the Jewish man was arrested alongside the Arab assailant who “cursed and slandered my client under false pretenses.

“In response, the police chose to arrest my client as well, taking him to the station where he was questioned for hours, despite bleeding around his eye,” Bleicher said.