Jewish suspects in death of Palestinian released to house arrest

Elisha Yered, suspected of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the Palestinian village of Burqa, arrives for a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Aug. 9, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The suspects, residents of Jewish communities in Samaria, say they were acting in self-defense.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israelis who were arrested earlier this month near the Palestinian village of Burqa in Samaria, following a clash between Jews and Arabs that resulted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan, have been released to house arrest.

Several Palestinians were also arrested.

One of the Jewish suspects, Elisha Yered, had served until recently as spokesman for MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit). The other, Yechiel Indor, was seriously injured in the clash and remains hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he had arrived with a severe head wound.

The suspects, residents of Samaria, say they were acting in self-defense. According to Indor’s lawyer, “hundreds of Arabs were facing dozens of Jews, none of whom were armed except [Indor],” and “there is no claim that there was no violence on both sides.”

According to the police investigation, an argument had broken out over grazing land, which led to violence on both sides. Several Palestinians were also arrested.

“Dangerous Jewish nationalist terrorism is developing in front of us,” former defense minister Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party, stated following the arrest. Israel Security Agency (ISA) head Ronen Bar warned about the danger of “Jewish terrorism.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) party, said, “My policy is clear. Anyone who defends himself from stone-throwers should receive a medal. I expect police chief Uzi Levy to advance the investigation quickly and conduct a comprehensive investigation as well of all the Arab rioters who threw stones and tried to murder Jews.”

The U.S. State Department condemned what it said was a “terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year-old Palestinian.”

On Wednesday, the Magistrate’s Court decided to extend the detention of Yered and Indor and ordered them to be released to house arrest, despite claims by police and the ISA that they were responsible for the violence.

A new document presented by the ISA “does not change the evidentiary infrastructure in a way that justifies leaving him in custody,” Judge Zion Sahrai stated.