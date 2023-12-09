Jewish woman beat unconscious in London in brutal antisemitic attack

Suspects allegedly involved in an antisemitic assault in London, on Dec 7, 2023. (Shomrim/Stamford Hill)

Information on the condition of the victim was not immediately available.

By The Algemeiner

A Jewish woman was brutally assaulted in London this week by two suspects who pummeled her with punches and kicks for over a minute, according to footage posted on social media by Shomrim of Stamford Hill, a Jewish organization that reports on antisemitism.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday evening in the Stamford Hill neighborhood, left the woman unconscious and only ended after two female suspects reportedly said that the woman was “dead” after kicking her while she was on the ground for over thirty seconds, according to Shomrim, which also serves as a neighborhood watch group.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism #ViciousAssault See dramatic footage of the horrendous #Racist vicious assault leaving the female victim unconscious! The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body… pic.twitter.com/FLxC3re1As — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 8, 2023

Metropolitan Police are currently searching for the female suspects. No arrests have been made.

Information on the condition of the victim was not immediately available.

The Stamford Hill section of London is no stranger to antisemitic incidents. In October, days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel, two Jewish primary schools in the area were vandalized and doused with red paint.

London’s Metropolitan Police said antisemitic attacks in the city have increased by 1,353 percent following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on 7 October.