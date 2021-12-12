Jews, white people banned at London University student meeting

The university’s student union refuses to hold meetings on or discuss antisemitism at all.

By World Israel news staff

A Goldsmiths, University of London, student meeting banned Jews and white people from attending The Jewish Chronicle reported.

The meeting was run by pro-Palestinian activists, and was limited to “African, Arab, Asian, Caribbean and other black communities” students.

It was part of larger pro-Palestinian activist efforts piggybacking on a student strike against staff cuts at the university.

On the first day of the strike, Palestinian flags and banners appeared on the picket line, the Chronicle reported, while online advertisements for “Palestinian liberation” were shared.

“The fight for our university workers, and a demilitarized university that opposes apartheid and occupation, instead of funding it, is the same fight,” said one speaker at the rally.

Goldsmiths has yet to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, the Chronicle reported.

Tristan Benhamou, President of Goldsmith’s Jewish Society told the Chronicle that the environment since he started position more than two years ago has been hostile, and that the Student Union refuses to discuss or hold meetings on antisemitism.

Antisemitism tied to the pro-Palestinian cause has appeared multiple times at universities in recent days.

In Wisconsin, antisemitic messages were chalked alongside Palestinian images outside of the University of Wisconsin Hillel building during Hanukkah.

Meanwhile in Canada, Jewish students at University of Toronto have been fighting efforts to ban Kosher food by the student union as apart of a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

While the decision was ultimately walked back, Jewish student Jewish Student Life president Yardena Rosenblum told the Canadian Jewish News that it changed nothing, as a ban still exists on interactions with organizations that “normalize Israeli apartheid” including “food providers who identify as Zionists.”