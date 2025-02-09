‘Joe, you’re fired’: Trump cuts off Biden’s intelligence access

Trump has been on what his critics might call a revenge spree, targeting anyone who ever crossed him.

By Jewish Breaking News

President Donald Trump is not done with his predecessor just yet, having removed Joe Biden’s access to the nation’s most closely guarded secrets as political payback.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after he arrived at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida for the weekend.

“He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.”

Channeling his old reality TV catchphrase, Trump finished off with “JOE, YOU’RE FIRED!”

Biden’s decision to cut off Trump’s intelligence briefings came in February 2021, just weeks after the January 6 Capitol attack. It marked a sharp break from the longstanding tradition of former presidents receiving intelligence briefings after leaving office.

At the time, Biden cited Trump’s role in inciting the riot and his persistent efforts to overturn the 2020 election results as evidence of “erratic behavior” that made him unfit to receive sensitive intelligence.

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” Biden told CBS News. “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

But this isn’t just a one-off act of settling old scores. Trump’s been on what his critics might call a revenge spree, targeting anyone who’s crossed him.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Justice Department’s response to the January 6 Capitol attack, saw her protective services revoked.

Mike Pompeo, his former Secretary of State, has lost his security detail despite facing active threats from Iran. Similarly, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who frequently challenged Trump’s pandemic policies, was also targeted.

Others caught in Trump’s retaliatory sweep include some of Biden’s highest-ranking officials. Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan both saw their security clearances stripped away.

Taking aim at his prosecutors, Trump also revoked clearances from New York AG Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who dragged his business empire and personal conduct into court.