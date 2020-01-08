Khamenei hails ‘successful’ attack on US bases in Iraq

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to a group of residents of the city of Qom, in Tehran, Jan. 8, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The Iranian supreme leader called it a “slap on the face” and warned that “harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals,” said IRNA.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says that an Iranian attack early Wednesday against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq was successful, reports Al Arabiya English. The Iranian leader was delivering a speech shown on Iranian state TV, it said.

In his address to the nation, Khamenei said that “we slapped them (Americans) on the face last night” with a missile strike “but military action is not enough.”

Iranian officials said the strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), last week near the Baghdad airport.

Khamenei added that the “corrupt presence of the U.S. in the region should come to an end,” saying it has caused war, division, and destruction.

The Iranian supreme leader “commented on the martyrdom of the great commander… and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals,” said the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

President Donald Trump has stated that the American air strike against Soleimani on Friday came as the Iranian commander “was planning a big attack.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised the U.S. for “acting swiftly, forcefully, and decisively.”

“Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday,” said IRNA.

“The IRGC further warned the hegemonic and bloodthirsty U.S. as the Great Satan that any evil act, any new measure, and any kind of aggression on its part will be met with an even harsher response,” the Iranian news agency added.

“Ten missiles hit Al-Assad Air Base, one missile hit a military base in Erbil and four missiles failed to hit their targets,” according to a U.S. military spokesman for Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East, as cited by Fox News. “The attacks unfolded in two waves, each about an hour apart,” said the report.

Initial assessments showed “no U.S. casualties,” a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox News.

“All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding: “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.