Kuwaiti paper calls for normalization with Israel, slams Palestinians

The Kuwaiti editor said that normalizing relations with “this most advanced state” is the “right thing to do.”

By World Israel News Staff

Kuwaiti daily Arab Times called for normalization with Israel in a weekend editorial while questioning why the Jewish state continues to support relations with Palestinians despite continued slander against the Gulf States.

“When [the Palestinians] are happy, they curse the Gulf leaders and people. When they are angry, they use all of the defamatory and abusive words in their dictionary against us,” wrote Arab Times editor-in-chief Ahmed al-Jarallah.

Al-Jarallah added that the “Gulf states overlook all that by continuing to send them aid.”

He then slammed the Palestinian leadership for supporting authoritarian leaders such as the late Saddam Hussein, Jamal Abdul Nasser and Muammar al-Gaddafi, as well as assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, adding that this was “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Is Palestine still our cause for which we bear all this harm caused by the Palestinians?” he asked readers in the editorial titled “Normalize, let the insulters fend for themselves.”

He said that the Gulf states should stop footing the bill for what is destroyed in Israeli counter-strikes and instead “let [the Palestinians] rebuild what they destroy by their own acts.”

The Kuwaiti editor added, “Enough is enough! The camel’s back has been broken from the burden of grief we endure due to the ingratitude of the Palestinians.”

He then urged the Gulf states to normalize relations with Israel, “due to the fact that peace with this most advanced country is the right thing to do.

“Let the foolish fend for themselves,” he concluded.

This is not the first time that the paper has pushed for better relations with Israel. Last year, al-Jarallah welcomed the United Arab Emirate’s normalization deal with the Jewish State, and in 2005 the paper said, “We have finally decided to leave the Palestinian cause to the Palestinians.”

However, it currently remains illegal to import, exchange or possess any Israeli goods inside Kuwait. Moreover, it is illegal to deal financially with anyone with any ties to the Jewish state, regardless of where that person lives.