LA real estate mogul calls Biden a ‘Nazi war criminal’ for backing Israel

Mohamed Hadid is the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. (AP/Jordan. Strauss/Invision)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram posting that US President Joe Biden was a “Nazi war criminal” who should be “hunted down” for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas.

Hadid, famed for building luxury mansions and hotels in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, was unrestrained in his criticism of the US President and Israel and went so far as to suggest that Biden was the mastermind of a fictional plot to destroy the Palestinian people.

He wrote, “This is [US President Joe] Biden’s war on the Palestinian people.”

Hadid added, “He will be in court with the rest of the Zionist criminals. We will hunt them down like they did the Nazis.”

The father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid was responding to a clip of Jeffrey Sachs, director of the UN Sustainable Development Network, who urged the US to stop sending arms to Israel.

Earlier on Instagram, responding to a UN report that a child starved in Gaza, Hadid called President Joe Biden the “head of the Zionist project.”

Regarding negotiations concerning the hostage exchange and temporary ceasefire plan, Hadid posted on Monday, “We don’t need to ask for a ceasefire. We demand a ceasefire.”

Not satisfied with a call to end military actions, Hadid said that Jews had no right to live in Israel.

“We demand an end to the occupation and an end to colonialism,” wrote Hadid. “In short, get the hell out of Palestine.”

Mohamed Hadid was born in Nazareth and his family left Israel during the its war of independence, first to Lebanon before settling in Syria.

His daughter, supermodel Bella Hadid, has also engaged in anti-Israel rhetoric and posted on Instagram in late November that Israel regularly kidnaps and rapes Palestinians.

She told her 80 million followers that Israel had often engaged in the same kinds of atrocities perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, but later walked back her post and apologized that she didn’t “fact check” her assertions before posting them.