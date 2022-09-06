Lapid warns Iran: We’re ready for every scenario

Israeli prime minister says it’s ‘too early’ to know if Israel has stopped new nuclear deal, but adds Israel is prepared for every contingency.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hinted Tuesday that Israel may have succeeded in preventing Western powers from reaching a new nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna, while warning Tehran that Israel will continues its zero-tolerance policy vis-à-vis attacks by Iranian proxies, as well as any potential nuclear threat.

During a visit Tuesday afternoon to the Israel Air Force’s Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel, Lapid received a security briefing from Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar, 140th ‘Golden Eagle’ Squadron (F-35) Commander Brig.-Gen. ‘M’, and visited the 140th Squadron’s operations building.

After the briefing, Lapid made a statement to reporters, suggesting that Israel may have blocked efforts to reach a new deal in the nuclear talks in Vienna, while adding that it is “too early” to know for certain.

“It is still too early to know if we have indeed succeeded in stopping the nuclear agreement, but Israel is prepared for every threat and every scenario,” Lapid said.

“If Iran continues to test us, it will discover Israel’s long arm and capabilities. We will continue to act on all fronts against terrorism and against those who seek to harm us.”

“As President Biden and I agreed, Israel has full freedom to act as we see fit to prevent the possibility of Iran becoming a nuclear threat.”

Lapid’s visit to the 140th Squadron coincides with Mossad Director David Barnea visit to the U.S., as part of the diplomatic campaign against efforts to renew the Iran nuclear deal.

Head of the Strategy and Iran Division Maj.-Gen. Tal Kelman, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and Nevatim Air Force Base Commander Brig.-Gen. Gilad Keinan also participated in the visit.