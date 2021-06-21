Lapid will be first Israeli senior official to visit the UAE

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, June 20, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/Pool Photo via AP)

Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi at the end of June.

By World Israel News Staff

Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will visit the United Arab Emirates next week in his first trip abroad as Foreign Minister.

The June 29-30 visit will mark the first high-profile Israeli visit to the Persian Gulf state since the signing of the Abraham accords last year.

A Foreign Ministry statement said, “Israel-UAE ties are an important relationship whose fruits are enjoyed not only by the citizens of the two countries, but by the entire Middle East.”

Also confirming the visit was Ambassador Eitan Na’eh, who heads the Israeli diplomatic mission in the UAE. The ambassador tweeted, “I’m honoured and excited that Foreign Minister @yairlapid has chosen to come to the UAE as his first trip abroad.”

I’m honoured and excited that Foreign Minister @yairlapid has chosen to come to the UAE as his first trip abroad. https://t.co/SZOqH3AoXO — Eitan Na'eh (@AmbassadorNaeh) June 21, 2021

Lapid will meet with his counterpart, Abdullah Bin Zayed. The Iranian threat and bilateral trade will likely be the main topics of discussion.

The Foreign Minister will also inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

Israel, the UAE and Bahrain are reportedly discussing a ceremony to celebrate the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Because of the Covid pandemic, Israel’s elections and other scheduling difficulties, no senior Israeli cabinet minister has visited the UAE or Bahrain in the past year. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently sent former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen as his emissary to the Gulf states.