Large explosion shakes Kabul, Afghanistan amid warnings of another ‘specific, credible threat’

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Initial reports indicate that the explosion was caused by rocket fire.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

A large explosion shook the city of Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday afternoon, only days after two suicide bombers killed over 100 people at the capital’s airport, including 13 US military personnel.

Initial reports indicate that the explosion was caused by rocket fire. In photos shared online, a long trail of smoke can be seen traveling from a dense area in the city, reportedly near the airport.

Two people were killed and three were injured in the incident, according to reports from Afghanistan.

JUST IN – Explosion rocks #Kabul. The blast hit a residential building west of the airport. Cause unclear.pic.twitter.com/vzh7T651KM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 29, 2021

On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen, later identified as ISIS-K terrorists, attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, killing dozens in the process.

The attacks come amid expedited efforts by the U.S. to evacuate its forces from the Taliban-ruled country. However, it seems like ISIS-K are taking advantage of the situation, with more potential attacks carried out as the evacuation process continues.

Earlier on Sunday, the U.S. embassy in Kabul issued a security alert over “a specific, credible threat,” urging all U.S. citizens to leave the area of the Kabul airport “immediately.”

President Joe Biden had previously warned that another attack in Kabul was “highly likely.”

This is a developing story