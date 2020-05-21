Las Vegas thug picks the wrong guy to shoot and ends up dead

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

A renowned motor sports driver sat down with Fox News on Wednesday to reflect on a shootout at a Las Vegas shopping complex parking lot in April.

“God put this guy in front of me for a reason,” said BJ Baldwin, son of famed poker player Bobby Baldwin.

On April 22, Baldwin and his girlfriend just finished a late-night dinner at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in southwest Las Vegas and were heading back to the parking lot when they were approached by two hooded men, Joseph Smith, 43, and his brother Kevin Smith, 40.

Without provocation, the older Smith drew a gun and began firing at them. Baldwin, holding a licensed concealed weapon, shot back at the gunman killing him with 10 shots. The younger brother fled the scene but was apprehended by the police shortly afterward.

“If he was going to pick anybody, he definitely should not have picked me,” Baldwin said.

All of the gunman’s eight shots completely missed Baldwin and his girlfriend.

“I knew there was a high probability that he would miss because he was being filled with bullets,” Baldwin said. “I got all of my hits,” he said.

Smith’s younger brother told police during interrogation that Joseph was upset about an “earlier issue” at a nearby gun store, reports The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing a police report.

“Kevin had a feeling Joseph was going to do something stupid but denied knowing what,” the police report stated.

Earlier this month the Las Vegas District Attorney’s office announced that no charges were going to be filed against Baldwin because it was a “clear case of self-defense.”

Baldwin, nicknamed “Ballistic Baldwin,” is a two-time winner of the Baja 1000 and drives the Baldwin Motorsports No.97 Monster Energy in major desert-racing events.