Lebanon residents should not wait for war to start to evacuate, IDF chief warns

Should war break out in the north, Israel will strike with power “you have never seen,” says IDF Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi.

By JNS.org

The head of Israel’s military on Sunday said that the people of Lebanon should not wait until the next war erupts to flee, but should evacuate “the moment tensions begin.”

Speaking at the First Israeli Summit on the Home Front Command, Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said that should war break out, Lebanese civilians would be given explicit warning to evacuate, but warned Israel would strike with “immense power.”

“I say from here, to the citizens of Lebanon … not only do I recommend you leave from when the war begins, I recommend you leave … before the first shot is fired, because the power of our attacks will be something you have never seen,” said Kochavi.

“A rocket launcher or missile warehouse in a home is a military target. A [weapons] warehouse in a basement is a military target. A headquarters in a multi-story building is a military target. Power stations and other sites that serve the enemy’s war fighting effort are military targets,” he added.

Separately, the IDF announced on Monday that it has established a taskforce to prevent infiltrations by Palestinians into Israel via the Judea and Samaria security barrier. The task force, which will be based in the Maccabim area, will be headed by the Commanding Officer of the Kfir Brigade, Col. Sharon Atlit, and will consist of battalions deployed to the area.