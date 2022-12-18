Likud turns to police after man calls for ‘final solution’ for the Netanyahu family

Israeli Twitter user calls for a ‘final solution’ for Netanyahu and his family, prompting Likud to file criminal complaint.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man made an apparent death threat against the family of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend, prompting the Likud party to file a criminal complaint.

On Saturday, Yariv Perelmutter took to Twitter to call for a “final solution” to the Netanyahu family, calling the incoming premier and his relatives “filth.”

“It seems that even the filth that is Netanyahu finally understood how much of a filth he is. Only a final solution for this man, for him, his crazy wife and his sons – a final solution.”

On Sunday, the Likud party announced that it had filed a complaint with police over Perelmutter’s tweet, calling it “dangerous incitement” and urging the state prosecutor, police department, and the Shin Bet internal security agency to take action.