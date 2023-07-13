Search

LONDON: Radical Islamic woman harasses peaceful Muslims for not joining protest mob

An aggressive Muslim woman shames and harasses peaceful co-religionists in London this week for not joining her mob that was protesting – but not peacefully – against the burning of the Koran in Sweden. Video was filmed by Harry Sultan, author of “The Curse of God: Why I left Islam.”