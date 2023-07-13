LONDON: Radical Islamic woman harasses peaceful Muslims for not joining protest mob July 13, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/london-radical-islamic-woman-harasses-peaceful-muslims-for-not-joining-protest-mob/ Email Print An aggressive Muslim woman shames and harasses peaceful co-religionists in London this week for not joining her mob that was protesting – but not peacefully – against the burning of the Koran in Sweden. Video was filmed by Harry Sultan, author of “The Curse of God: Why I left Islam.” A radical aggressive Muslim woman, along with her thugs, shames and harasses good-natured, calm and peaceful Muslims in #London for not joining her mob of losers in protesting against the burning of the Quran in Sweden. If you want to protest, that’s fine, but do it peacefully.… pic.twitter.com/UkRolNDuEp — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 13, 2023 KoranLondonProtestRadical Islam