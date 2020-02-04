London stabber posted against Jews, displayed violent proclivities from early age

Police officers work at the scene of Sunday's terror stabbing attack in the Streatham area of south London on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP/Alberto Pezzali)

It had been the attacker’s desire to “die as a martyr,” according to “Goals In Life” he had written in a notebook.

By World Israel News Staff

Sudesh Amman, 20, who was shot and killed by police as he launched a stabbing rampage and had already attacked three people in a London suburb on Sunday, had made anti-Semitic postings on social media, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Officials said that the attacker had been released early, just days before the attack, from a three-year jail sentence for possession and distribution of extremist material, reports the Financial Times.

It had been Amman’s desire to “die as a martyr,” says Mail Online, reporting that police had spoken of finding those words written by the attacker under the heading “Goals In Life” in a notebook.

“Sudesh Amman was sharing violent videos and propaganda with his family and siblings online before he came to the attention of police,” reported The Telegraph.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, his many radical Islamist posts included writing on WhatsApp that Muslims in London were being slaughtered and had been placed in conditions that were worse than in concentration camps. He reportedly singled out Jews as committing especially serious atrocities against Muslims.

Other messages reportedly showed that Amman had been gripped by radicalism, was fascinated with violence, and admired the Islamic State terror group.

In a message to a family member, he reportedly said that under the Koran it was permissible for ISIS terrorists to rape Yazidi women.

“In April 2018, he went under pseudonyms including Abu Malik on his Xbox as he tried to hook up with jihadis in the chatrooms of shooting games,” writes Mail Online.

It started from the beginning. “As a schoolboy, he struck gangster-style poses and vowed to classmates: ‘When I grow up I am going to be a terrorist,’” said the British news outlet.

“Former classmates in the London suburbs talked of a ‘weird’ loner who was obsessed with knives, constantly smoked marijuana and even claimed that he was carrying around grenades,” Mail Online added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the attacker “should never have been released from prison,” reported the Financial Times.

The premier had come “to the end of patience,” reported Reuters, over an early release policy and a lack of supervision over such offenders as Amman.