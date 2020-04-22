Major airlines to restart flights to Israel in May

Three international airlines announced they will reinstate flights to Israel in the coming month.

By JNS

United Airlines, Air Canada and British Airways have announced that they are restarting flights to Israel, Globes reported on Monday.

British Airways will resume its London-Tel Aviv route on May 1, according to the airline’s website. Flights will leave London’s Heathrow Airport daily at 5 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) for Tel Aviv and leave Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport for London starting May 2 at 7:20 a.m. (Israel time).

Air Canada is resuming Tel Aviv-Toronto flights starting June 1 with three weekly flights and daily flights beginning on June 23. The airline is also resuming Tel Aviv-Montreal flights on June 24 with two weekly flights and will commence three weekly flights on July 6.

United Airlines, which has been operating regular Tel Aviv-New York flights throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is reviving two daily flights starting on May 20 and will resume Tel Aviv-San Francisco flights on May 20.

Currently, Israel is only allowing citizens into the country, requiring them to enter a two-week quarantine upon arrival.