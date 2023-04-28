‘MARCH OF THE MILLION’: Massive crowds pack Jerusalem streets, demanding judicial reform

Fed up with the months of anti-government demonstrations where protesters, led by the opposition, claim to be fighting for democracy, at least 600,000 Israelis rallied in Jerusalem Thursday night, chanting “We demand judicial reform,” “We want a Jewish state,” and “64 mandates” – referring to the November 2022 election won by the Right.

A significant number of non-religious protesters held signs saying, “I am secular. I demand judicial reform.”

In first video below, the crowd is saying in Hebrew, “The nation demands judicial reform.”