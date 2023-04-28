‘MARCH OF THE MILLION’: Massive crowds pack Jerusalem streets, demanding judicial reform April 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/march-of-the-million-massive-crowds-pack-jerusalem-streets-demanding-judicial-reform/ Email Print Fed up with the months of anti-government demonstrations where protesters, led by the opposition, claim to be fighting for democracy, at least 600,000 Israelis rallied in Jerusalem Thursday night, chanting “We demand judicial reform,” “We want a Jewish state,” and “64 mandates” – referring to the November 2022 election won by the Right. A significant number of non-religious protesters held signs saying, “I am secular. I demand judicial reform.” In first video below, the crowd is saying in Hebrew, “The nation demands judicial reform.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/WhatsApp-Video-2023-04-28-at-11.44.27-AM.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/WhatsApp-Video-2023-04-28-at-11.43.25-AM.mp4 2022 electionsIsraeli democracyJudicial reformpro-government protest