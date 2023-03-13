Mark Levin: Biden, Democratic Party ‘tolerating very ugly’ antisemitism

“The President of the United States is saying almost nothing about any of this. The Democrat leadership is tolerating anti-Semitism.”



By World Israel News Staff

Conservative television host Mark Levin Mark decried President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for “tolerating” antisemitism, which is on the rise and becoming “very, very ugly.”

Levin told viewers on his show, Life, Liberty & Levin, that Biden and others in the Democratic leadership have stood by and remained silent while rabid antisemites are allowed to spout vitriol unchecked.

“The President of the United States is saying almost nothing about any of this. The Democrat leadership is tolerating anti-Semitism,” he said.

He cited a recent speech by Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, in which he attacked the Jewish people but heaped praise on progressive members of the Democratic Party, including Reps Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Jewish power has all of our people the knowledge, wisdom, and talent afraid. But just look at what these people control. And every door that leads to power, they have a sentinel on watch. Somebody has to take on the synagogue of Satan,” Fox News cited Farrakhan as saying at the cult’s Saviors Day event.

Farrakhan went on to note the “stranglehold” the Jews have on the Biden administration.

Farrakhan has a “significant impact” on the Democratic Party, Levin claimed, and called out President Joe Biden for not condemning the speech or Farrakhan.

“Is there a reason Joe Biden didn’t condemn this? Is the reason Kamala Harris didn’t condemn this? Is a reason why nobody at the White House has mentioned it? Is there a reason why the Washington press corps blows this off? Yeah, there are reasons for this,” he said.

Instead of condemning Farrakhan, Levin noted, the Nation of Islam leader was invited to the Congressional Black Caucus for lunch on Capitol Hill.

“Why did they invite this man? Because the Democrat Party has a problem,” the host argued.

He went on to say that the left would rather call former President Trump a white supremacist than address its own history of Jew-hatred.

Levin charged the Democratic Party with trying to “turn conservatism into the KKK, into neo-Naziism.”

“It’s really amazing, especially considering the history of the Democrat Party and its embrace of the KKK and slavery and segregation and Jim Crow. Despite its history of filibustering the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, despite its current president, Joe Biden being a racist and segregationist early in his career opposing public school integration, calling it a jungle,” he said.