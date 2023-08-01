Mass shooting at Orthodox Jewish school in Memphis thwarted by police, attacker shot dead

The school sent out a message in the early afternoon advising the community that it was “in a developing active shooter situation.”

By JNS

A Jewish day school in Memphis, Tenn., went into lockdown for about 45 minutes on Monday afternoon after a man fired several shots nearby.

No injuries were reported at the Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South.

The man was shot dead by police.

“We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school,” stated Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.). “I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students.”

Earlier in the day, the congressman had denounced the “apparent act of violent antisemitism.”

At about 12:20 p.m., officers received a call that a white man armed with a handgun was at the school, according to Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn (“C.J.”) Davis.

The man reportedly fired his weapon outside the school. No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival, according to Davis.

An alert went out to officers across the country for a suspect driving a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck with Calif. tags, Davis said. When officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver exited armed with a handgun. A Memphis officer then fired his weapon, hitting the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and eventually died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating, she added.

The Orthodox school, which enrolls students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, sent out a message in the early afternoon advising the community that it was “in a developing active shooter situation,” according to Fox 13 News.

“We can confirm that no one has been hurt in any way, and everyone is now safe, thank G-d,” it added. “Our campus is completely closed. Thank you for your understanding.”

Reports on social media stated that the suspect, who has yet to be identified publicly, fired between two and four gunshots.

Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the network “and partners tracked and identified the individual who fired shots at Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis.”

Davis said “I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass-shooting situation today. Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”