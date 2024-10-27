Massachusetts diner welcomes SS-uniformed actors

The American Heritage Museum promised to strengthen its protocols about uniform wear outside events.

By Jewish Breaking News

A small restaurant in Hudson, Massachusetts has made headlines after allowing a group wearing SS uniforms to dine alongside families.

The incident occurred this past week at Kith and Kin in Hudson, where eight World War II reenactors stopped for dinner following an event at the American Heritage Museum.

While some wore Allied military uniforms, others kept on the distinctive black uniforms of Hitler’s elite guard—a choice that stunned other patrons and quickly sparked community outrage.

“As a small, family-owned business, we strive every day to do our best and are continuing to learn and grow. Last night we fell short, and we deeply apologize,” the restaurant posted after the incident went viral.

“In hindsight, they should have been asked to change before being seated. Even though we knew they were living historians, at a time when acts of antisemitic violence continue to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII reenactment.

In a statement to USA Today, the American Heritage Museum promised to strengthen its protocols about uniform wear outside events.

“At a time when acts of antisemitic violence continue to rise, when neo-Nazis have taken to the streets, and the horrors of the Holocaust continue to be denied, wearing German uniforms in a public space is beyond thoughtless, it’s repugnant.”

After national media picked up the story and subsequent threats of violence, Kith and Kin temporarily shut its doors, though it has since reopened. Still, the incident has left many questioning how such an egregious lapse in judgment could occur in the first place.