Massive pro-Israel rally planned for Nov. 14 in Washington, DC

Thousands of Jews wave the Israeli flags as they celebrate Jerusalem Day in downtown Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

Washington DC demonstration likely to be the largest pro-Israel gathering in American history.

By The Algemeiner Staff

A host of Jewish institutions are planning a march next week that organizers hope will be the largest pro-Israel event in American history.

The rally, which is being co-organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, is set to take place on Nov. 14 at 1 pm at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

On Sunday, Yeshiva University president Ari Berman announced that the school would close on the 14th. “We are going to Washington to stand with Israel, Am Yisrael Chai,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the purpose of the rally will be to send a message to “stand with Israel against terror, release the hostages — bring them home now — and antisemitism has no home in the United States.”

The rally is set to take place about five weeks after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas invaded Israel from neighboring Gaza on Oct. 7 and murdered 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas also injured thousands of people and kidnapped over 200 others, taking them back to Gaza as hostages.

Since Hamas’ pogrom in southern Israel, there has been a sharp surge in antisemitic incidents around the globe, especially in the US and Europe.