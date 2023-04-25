Memorial Day terror: Israeli shot near Jerusalem, suspect at large

Blood is seen on a car which stopped to aid an Israeli man shot near Ofra on Memorial Day, April 25th, 2023 (Telegram/Amar Assadi/Screenshot)

Israeli man participating in memorial run for fallen soldiers wounded in drive-by shooting; Manhunt for the terrorist is currently underway.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man was shot by a terrorist in a vehicle in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, Israel’s national Memorial Day for IDF soldiers and security forces who were killed during the country’s wars and military operations.

The 28-year-old Israeli, whose name was not made public, was participating in a Memorial Day jog along route 60, with dozens of other runners who were commemorating fallen soldiers.

The shooting occurred at the British Police Junction near Ofra, some 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Jerusalem.

The victim was struck in his arm and moderately wounded. The terrorist sped away in his vehicle. Security forces are currently searching the area for the perpetrator of the attack.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw…a man who was fully conscious and suffering from a wound to his arm. We gave him initial medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and bandaging him,” said Magen David Adom paramedics Eden Cohen and Shmuel Harel in a media statement.

The victim was “evacuated to Hadassah Hospital – Ein HaKerem in Jerusalem and is in moderate, stable condition,” they added.

Notably, the attack occurred just meters away from where a public Memorial Day ceremony is slated to take place.

“No terror will stop us. The ceremony will begin as usual. The settlements continue on their heroic and Zionist path to the redemption of the land. The enemy must be fought to the bitter end,” said Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz in a media statement.

Tuesday’s incident marked the second terrorist attack occuring on this year’s Memorial Day. On Monday evening, an Arab-Israeli terrorist from eastern Jerusalem plowed his vehicle into a crowd of Israelis outside of Shuk Mahane Yehuda, a popular Jerusalem outdoor market.

The terrorist was shot dead at the scene of attack by armed citizens.

One man in his 70s was seriously wounded and is currently fighting for his life in the hospital. An additional seven people were hurt in the attack, with one woman in her 30s hospitalized in moderate condition.