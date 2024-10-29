Michelle Obama goes all in on hating men

Michelle accused men who won’t vote for Kamala as not valuing and even intimidating women.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“A vote for him is a vote against us,” Michelle Obama told men on behalf of all women.

Any man who won’t vote for Kamala doesn’t really love his wife, mother and daughters. Kamala urged women to abuse their relationships to tell your “brother or your son or boyfriend” that not voting for Kamala was a personal betrayal for them.

“To the women listening, we have every right to demand that the men in our lives do better by us to make these choices.”

With the clock ticking on the election, the Kamala campaign decided to go all in on hating men.

The assault began with Barack Obama telling black men in Pittsburgh that they were sexists if they were hesitant about voting for Kamala and then closed with Michelle Obama telling men that if they didn’t vote for Kamala, they were not only sexists, but actually killing women.

She told “fed-up” male voters who wanted to sit out the election that “your rage does not exist in a vacuum. If we don’t win this election, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage.”

“I am asking y’all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously,” Michelle Obama demanded, claiming that male politicians were preparing to kill women.

“Are you, as men, prepared to look into the eyes of the women and children you love and tell them that you supported this assault?”

The ‘assault’ was voting for any candidate other than Kamala Harris.

Michelle Obama falsely claimed that limiting abortion would prevent women from being treated for “hot flashes, lumps and pap smears” and leave them to die on operating tables.

Then she argued that women must tell men, “we are more than baby-making vessels.” Instead women are to be baby-killing vessels: assuming that women exist at all according to Democrat ‘biologists’.

The extraordinarily hostile rant clearly aimed at portions of the party’s own base has been widely taken as a sign that the Kamala campaign is simply writing off men entirely.

Democrat strategists have sneered that Trump is creating a “men’s party”, if so they’re belatedly trying to create a women’s party based not on the reality of women, but on ideological hostility to men.

Men, as depicted by Michelle, are thoughtless at best and predators at worst, uncaring of the feelings of women and prone to getting them killed because they’re too filled with “rage”.

“If you are a woman who lives in a household of men that don’t listen to you or value your opinion, just remember that your vote is a private matter,” Michelle Obama condescendingly told them.

“You get to use your judgment and cast your vote for yourself and the women in your life. Remember, women standing up for what is best for us can make the difference in this election.”

Who is the “us”? Michelle Obama presumed that women could only possibly vote for Democrats and that men who didn’t join them hated women.

But white women still lean Republican while minority women lean Democrat. One major reason for the gender gap is that men are more likely to be the breadwinners and are more worried about being able to learn a living.

Michelle Obama reduced the entire election to abortion. There’s one big problem.

9 out of 10 registered voters prioritize the economy as their top issue. Abortion comes in 9th place after gun control. The vast majority of voters who care about it are already Democrats.

36% of women ranked inflation as their top issue. Only 13% listed abortion. Only 11% of Hispanic women listed abortion as the top issue. And only 16% of black women did. Even among Democrat women, abortion came in at only 18%.

Rather than addressing what women actually care about, the Kamala campaign decided to launch a broadside against men based on the myth that abortion is the only issue for women.

The problem is that the Kamala campaign can’t run on the economy, it can’t run on her record and it can’t run on promises of change, but it can run on calling men sexist pigs.

Michelle Obama doubled down on depicting skepticism about Kamala as sexism.

“By every measure, she has demonstrated that she’s ready,” Michelle Obama insisted.. “The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”

Kamala, despite having been brought in at the last minute and having failed to answer even basic policy questions, was not the problem:

Americans were the problem for not being ready to appreciate her majestic awesomeness and expecting her to actually work to win them over

Michelle declared that she was “angry” and “frustrated” at voters who didn’t hate Trump as much as she did while “asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn.”

Having any expectations of Kamala was sexist. It showed that the skeptical voters were the ones who weren’t good enough for her.

The party’s official closing argument to undecided voters was that the onus was on them.

Worse still, Michelle was reprising Kamala’s own closing argument in the 2020 primaries just before she dropped out.

“Is America ready for that? Are they ready for a woman of color to be President of the United States?” Kamala Harris had demanded.

America, or at least Iowa Democrats, had not proven to be good enough for Kamala. Will America, especially its men, prove to be good enough for Kamala this time around?

Bringing in Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Kamala for the trifecta of entitlement isn’t a winning election argument, it’s a break-up song posing as a political rally.

Winning candidates confidently assert that America is ready for them. Losing candidates spitefully question whether they need to break up with the voters before the voters decide to break up with them.

Beyonce may not have gotten around to performing at a concert for Kamala, but it fell to Michelle Obama to write Kamala’s break-up song with American men. And with America.