Minister Gilad Erdan appointed ambassador to UN, US

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan gives a statement to the press at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City following several terror attacks in and around the capital, Feb. 6, 2020. (Flash90/Olivier Fitoussi)

By World Israel News Staff

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has accepted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal and will serve as Israel’s ambassador to the UN as well as envoy to Washington, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Monday evening.

“I am proud and moved by the privilege of struggling for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defending Israel in the face of the expected challenges in the coming years,” Erdan said.

The appointment to both positions is unusual. He will be taking over for Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and for Ron Dermer, ambassador to the U.S.

Erdan will continue serving as a government minister until his new appointment is approved by the government.