Missile launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon wounds 12 Israelis

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps firing shells during a military drill near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, August 28, 2023. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Several soldiers were lightly injured and a vehicle was damaged in the attack.

By JNS

Ziv Medical Center in Safed admitted 12 people injured by an anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon on Sunday.

One woman and 11 men between the ages of 20 and 65 were lightly wounded from shrapnel and the missile’s blast, the hospital said.

Several soldiers were lightly injured by fragments and a vehicle was damaged in the attack, the IDF said earlier.

It was unclear whether the other hospitalized victims were soldiers or civilians.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on the army vehicle that was targeted in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel in Eastern Galilee.

In addition, the IDF detected several launches in the Mount Dov area, some of which struck inside Lebanese territory.

Israel Defense Forces artillery targeted the sources of the fire.

The IDF updated in the late afternoon that fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and that several launches were detected from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, with IDF artillery attacking the sources of the fire.

מטוסי קרב של צה"ל תקפו לפני זמן קצר מספר מטרות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, ביניהן תשתיות טרור ומטרות צבאיים. כמו כן, בהמשך להתרעות בצפון הארץ, בשעה האחרונה זוהו מספר שיגורים לעבר שטח ישראל משטח לבנון. כוחות צה"ל תקפו בארטילריה את מקורות הירי pic.twitter.com/O3HkFxAgS6 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 3, 2023

The army shelled several targets in Southern Lebanon earlier on Sunday in response to anti-tank missile fire.

The missile hit an open area near Kibbutz Yiftah, also in the Eastern Galilee, causing no injuries, the military said.

On Saturday, the IDF confirmed that terrorists in Lebanon fired numerous rockets at Israel the previous night. The Iron Dome aerial defense system was not activated as the projectiles hit open areas, causing no injuries or damage.

In response, the IDF shelled the area from which the launches were carried out, and fighter jets struck the terrorist cell responsible for the fire.

Later on Saturday, the military said that aircraft and artillery were striking Hezbollah terrorist assets in Lebanon.

Israel has responded to multiple daily attacks from Hezbollah terrorists throughout the war against Hamas in Gaza, but the northern border was mostly quiet during the week-long ceasefire that ended on Friday.