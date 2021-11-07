Mossad Foils Iranian Attacks on Israeli Tourists and Businessmen

Tourists and businessmen in Senegal, Tanzania and Ghana were reportedly targeted.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that the Mossad intelligence services thwarted a string of Iranian attacks on Israeli businessmen and tourists in Africa.

According to the report, the Iranians targeted Israelis in Senegal, Tanzania and Ghana.

The report added that the plot may have been Tehran’s revenge for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the mastermind of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Fakhrizadeh was killed in 2020 by what reports described as a remote controlled artificially intelligent sniper rifle.

In a possibly related development, police in Cyprus arrested six men in a plot to target Israeli businessmen. The initial arrest was made in October after Israeli authorities tipped off Cypriot authorities. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Iran.

Israel and Iran are engaged in what many are describing as a “shadow war.” This has included Iranian drone attacks on Israeli shipping in the Gulf of Oman, cyberattacks on Iran’s nuclear and energy infrastructure.

The plot may also reflect Iran’s efforts to counter Israel’s diplomatic in-roads in Africa. The African countries of Sudan and Morocco signed the Abraham Accords, and the island nation of Comoros is reportedly moving towards normalizing ties with Israel.